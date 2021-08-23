Dozens of Palestinians Hurt as Israeli Soldiers Fire on Protesters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Gaza, dozens of Palestinians, including a 13-year-old child, were wounded Saturday after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of hundreds of protesters along the separation barrier with Israel. Protesters are calling for an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip and to allow for the reconstruction of the territory following an 11-day assault on the territory that killed 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, earlier this year. Palestinian groups have vowed to continue demonstrations despite repression from Israeli forces, which also launched air raids in response to recent protests.

Read more news here on Havana Times.