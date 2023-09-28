Dutch Climate Activists Have Been Blocking a Major Highway for 20 Days

Photo: Hannah Prins

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the Netherlands, a massive climate protest is now in its 20th day as activists blockade the A12, a major highway. Over 6,000 people have been arrested since the action started. Activists are demanding the Dutch government end its over $40 billion in annual subsidies for fossil fuel companies. Demonstrators say police are using increasingly violent tactics to quell their movement. Extinction Rebellion Netherlands is taking authorities to court in a bid to ban the use of water cannons against peaceful protesters.

