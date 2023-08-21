Ecuadorian Voters Back Referendum to Ban Oil Extraction in Yasuní National Park

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Sunday, Ecuadorian voters also overwhelmingly supported a historic referendum blocking oil extraction in the Amazon’s Yasuní National Park — the largest protected area in Ecuador with massive petroleum reserves crossing through Indigenous Yasuní land. The effort was spearheaded by Indigenous leaders and environmental defenders. The group Yasunidos said on social media, “This is the first time a nation chooses to defend life and leave petroleum underground.”

