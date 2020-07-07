Ecuador’s Vice President Resigns, Calling for ‘Different’ Politics

Otto Sonnenholzner was Ecuador’s VP since December 2018. He resigned on Tuesday July 7, 2020. Photo: Captura de pantalla / elcomercio.com

HAVANA TIMES – Ecuador’s Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner resigned on Tuesday, saying that the country needed to change its political culture, reported dpa news. 

“We must focus on common goals – giving up individual interests to achieve a fair, prosperous and equitable society,” he said in a video.

Sonnenholzner also said he had fought against corruption and that Ecuador needed “very different ways of doing politics from how many people understand it today.”

The 37-year-old economist had held the post since December 2018.

He is the third deputy of President Lenin Moreno to step down, according to daily El Comercio. His predecessors resigned after having been implicated in corruption scandals.



