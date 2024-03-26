Ecuador’s Youngest Mayor Brigitte Garcia Shot Dead

Photo: @MelaBrigitte

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, the mayor of the coastal city of San Vicente was found shot dead in a car Sunday. Brigitte García was 27 years old and Ecuador’s youngest mayor. Her communications director was also killed in the attack. Ecuador has been under a state of emergency since January due to rising violence by armed groups linked to the drugs trade. This is Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.

President Daniel Noboa: “The assassination of the mayor of San Vicente and her communications director also remind us that this fight is not over. It has only just begun. It also gives us a warning and precise information that there is narcoterrorism within public institutions and there is narcoterrorism among public officials, which we are cleaning up. Still, very soon, this will come to light.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.