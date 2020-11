By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Paso, Texas, one of the biggest Covid-19 hot spots in the USA, prisoners are being paid just $2 an hour to move the bodies of people who have died from the virus to mobile morgues, as the number of cases and deaths has completely overwhelmed local hospitals.

In related news, since the beginning of the pandemic, over 250,000 people in US prisons tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 1,400 prisoners and staffers have died.

