El Salvador: Over 2,000 Arrested Under State of Emergency

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele says authorities have arrested over 2,000 people since a state of emergency was imposed following a violent weekend. Police say they are targeting suspected members of gangs by cordoning off entire neighborhoods and conducting house-by-house searches. Human Rights Watch has expressed concern about the crackdown, saying, “Instead of protecting Salvadorans, this broad state of emergency is a recipe for disaster that puts their rights at risk.”

