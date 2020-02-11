El Salvador President Bukele Confronts Lawmakers over Military Funding
HAVANA TIMES – The Salvadoran congress is condemning what they call an attempted coup d’état, after President Nayib Bukele stormed the Legislative Assembly Sunday accompanied by heavily armed soldiers and police officers.
Bukele is demanding lawmakers vote to approve a $109 million loan to equip military and law enforcement personnel. Bukele addressed his supporters at a rally in El Salvador Sunday.
President Nayib Bukele: “If those shameless people don’t approve the plan of territorial control this week, we’ll summon you here again on Sunday to call for God’s support, saying, ‘God, you asked me for patience, but those without shame don’t want to work for the people.’”