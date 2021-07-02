Elsa Now a Hurricane, May Hit Cuba by Sunday

Illustration from the National Hurricane Center

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The tropical cyclone Elsa is now of hurricane force as it races through the Caribbean. Packing 75 mph maximum sustained winds the current projection cones see it crossing Cuba starting sometime on Sunday.

The Cuban Civil Defense has already sent out a watch warning for the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camagüey y Ciego de Avila, the first ones that could be affected. A similar warning for Havana and Matanzas is likely to come.

The hurricane is expected to impact Haiti on Saturday and if it interacts with land could cause it to lose strength. After Haiti it will be clear sailing to Cuba.

If Cuba is crossed anywhere by Elsa, be it with hurricane or tropical storm force, the deteriorated housing stock as well as agriculture will be in danger. The later would only increase the already existing severe nationwide food shortages.

At 8:00 ET this morning the eye of the storm was located 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados and 90 miles east of San Vicente in the Lesser Antilles. It is moving swiftly at 29 mph on a west-northwest track.

A new report will be out at 6 PM on Friday.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.