EU Voters Cast Ballots That Will Determine Bloc’s Handling of Migration, Climate
HAVANA TIMES – The European Union election is kicking off as voters in the 27 member nations select its new Parliament between today and Sunday. Immigrant rights advocates fear expected gains from the far right could worsen the situation for asylum seekers, thousands of whom attempt the treacherous journey to Europe each month via the Mediterranean Sea. Also at the top of voters’ concerns are the climate emergency and the economy.