Sentenced to 16 Years

Former president Otto Pérez Molina

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A Guatemalan court has sentenced former President Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, each to 16 years in prison, after they were found guilty on fraud and conspiracy charges. The pair stepped down in 2015, accused of benefiting from a customs graft scheme known as “La Linea” which stole some $3.5 million in state money. The ex-leaders have vowed to appeal.

