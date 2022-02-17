Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández Arrested for Drug Trafficking

HAVANA TIMES – Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who recently left office, has been arrested on drug trafficking charges and is awaiting a decision on his possible extradition to the United States. Hernández surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was escorted from his home in the capital Tegucigalpa by police, handcuffed at the hands and feet. The US government’s extradition request accuses Hernandez of trafficking drugs since at least 2004. His presidential term ended less than a month ago. He was a key U.S. ally for years.

