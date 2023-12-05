Ex-U.S. Ambassador Victor Manuel Rocha Charged with Spying for Cuba

Victor Manuel Rocha

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Federal agents in Miami, Florida, have arrested a former State Department official who once served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, accusing him of working as an agent of the Cuban government for more than four decades. On Monday, Justice Department officials said Victor Manuel Rocha sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to nonpublic information to pass along to Havana. However, the charging document reveals few details about what information Rocha might have shared with the Cuban government.

