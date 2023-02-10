Exiled Nicaraguan Political Prisoners Need Help, Read How

Nicaraguans await the arrival of the political prisoners at the Dulles, Virginia airport on February 9, 2023. Photo: EFE / Octavio Guzmán

A Network of Nicaraguans in the USA have launched an online initiative to find a “home” and air transportation for those exiled by Ortega

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – At least 170 Nicaraguan political prisoners, exiled by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo to the United States, do not have a relative or friend to welcome them in the US. To help them, an online initiative was launched to find them accommodations and air transportation.

Under the title “Let’s Help These Nicaraguan Heroes” a form was created in the Jotform application, where anyone in the United States can indicate the type of help they can give.

On the form, the benefactor writes their name, an email address, and a contact number, and details whether they can provide “accommodation” or “air transportation.”

“After years in prison, 222 dissidents detained by the authoritarian Nicaraguan regime of Daniel Ortega have been released. You can help by providing them with housing or transportation,” they explain on the form.

The effort states that “a network of Nicaraguans, family members, friends and organizations are working together to support the pro-democracy activists.”

“When interest is shown, someone from the united effort team will contact you with more information,” they conclude.

The former prisoners will have hotel lodging for some days

The released political prisoners have received humanitarian parole that will allow them to live and work in the United States, a State Department official said Thursday.

The official appeared before journalists gathered around the Virginia hotel, where the group was transferred after arriving at Dulles airport, on the outskirts of Washington.

The Nicaraguans, including political figures, journalists, and members of civil society, are receiving different types of assistance to stay in the United States, the State Department official explained.

“Here they have a hotel, food and basic things for some days and also legal assistance, if necessary,” he said.

The US has been “working over the last week” to receive those released “unilaterally” by the Ortega government, the official noted.

He added that the State Department will facilitate travel so that those released from prison can meet with their families in different parts of the United States.

