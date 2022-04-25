Extinction Rebellion Stages Earth Day Actions from NYC to London

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Climate activists around the world marked Earth Day on Friday with a series of protests demanding a rapid end to the burning of fossil fuels. Here in New York, police arrested 13 Extinction Rebellion activists who chained themselves together outside a New York Times distribution hub in Queens, delaying delivery trucks for several hours Friday morning. In London, protesters with Extinction Rebellion lit flares and staged street theater outside the London office of the asset management firm Vanguard, a major investor in coal, oil and gas. This is protester Aidan Knox.

Aidan Knox: “Vanguard is the world’s second-largest asset manager, managing over $8 trillion. And subsequently, it’s also the largest coal investor in the world at over $82 billion. And overall, in fossil fuels, it’s at over $300 billion.”

President Biden marked Earth Day in the Pacific Northwest, where he signed an executive order protecting old-growth forests on federal lands.

