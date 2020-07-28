Felix Chapottin and Miguelito Cuni (Cuba) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Felix Chapottin and Miguelito Cuni from Cuba with the song “La Guarapachanga” (1964). Submitted by HT writer Vicente Morin Aguado.

