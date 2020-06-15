Filipina Journalist Maria Ressa Convicted in Major Blow to Press Freedom

In the Philippines, a court convicted award-winning journalist Maria Ressa earlier today in a cyberlibel case that’s widely seen as politically motivated.

Ressa, founder of the independent news site Rappler, has been a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, which has killed thousands. Ressa and Rappler employee Reynaldo Santos could face up to six years behind bars.

This is Maria Ressa speaking to reporters after the verdict was announced.