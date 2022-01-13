Five More Guantanamo Prisoners, Held Without Charge, Granted Release

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Five more Guantánamo Bay prisoners have been approved for release. Three of the men are from Yemen, one is Kenyan, and one is from Somalia. None have been charged with a crime. The Biden administration made the announcement earlier this week, on the 20th anniversary of the prison’s opening. Nearly half of the remaining 39 Guantánamo prisoners have now been approved for release, but that does not guarantee they will be freed soon as the U.S. still needs to secure host countries to transfer them to. Click here to see our hour-long discussion with a Muslim chaplain and two former Guantánamo prisoners.

