Florida Poised to Pass “Anti-Riot” Bill, Criminalizing Dissent

HAVANA TIMES – Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign the state’s so-called anti-riot bill that was pushed by Republicans in the wake of last summer’s Black Lives Matter uprising, reports Democracy Now. Among other things, it bars local governments from cutting police budgets without state approval and raises penalties on demonstrators accused of a crime, including damage to historical monuments or statues.

A curious side note is that many of the same Florida legislators who decry the repression and police brutality in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela support repressing dissent in their State.