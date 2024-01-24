French Protests Decry New Legislation Targeting Immigrants

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In France, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the country Sunday, urging President Emmanuel Macron to reject a hard-line immigration bill. The measure strengthens deportation authority and makes it more difficult for noncitizens to access social welfare and other benefits. The legislation has been widely condemned as anti-immigrant, amid fears of a turn to the far right. This is a migrant worker from Mali at the rally in Paris.