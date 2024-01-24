French Protests Decry New Legislation Targeting Immigrants
HAVANA TIMES – In France, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the country Sunday, urging President Emmanuel Macron to reject a hard-line immigration bill. The measure strengthens deportation authority and makes it more difficult for noncitizens to access social welfare and other benefits. The legislation has been widely condemned as anti-immigrant, amid fears of a turn to the far right. This is a migrant worker from Mali at the rally in Paris.
Talibe Drame: “Myself, for example, I work. I don’t have social security or anything at all, even though I pay taxes. This is really difficult. When we work, we can be maltreated, because we’re afraid to lose the jobs that we have. And then, when we work, the overtime hours that we do can go unpaid, and we can’t complain. You complain, you get fired.”