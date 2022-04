Photo: TF1/France 2

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are making their final appeals to voters ahead of Sunday’s runoff presidential election. Several polls show Macron in the lead. This is Le Pen’s third attempt at the presidency. Le Pen is a nationalist running on an anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim platform.

Read more news here on Havana Times