Funerals Held for Haitians Who Died in Mexico While Waiting for US to Hear Asylum Claims

Photo: Twitter: @alex_mensing

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, immigrant justice advocates held a funeral Thursday for two Haitian asylum seekers who died in Tijuana after they were blocked from entering the U.S. and forced to wait in the Mexican border city in dangerous conditions. Thirty-four-year-old Jocelyn Anselme was murdered, while 30-year-old Calory Archange suffered a heart attack and died after advocates say he was denied adequate medical care.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance and other groups blamed their deaths on the Biden administration’s enforcement of Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic policy that allows U.S. authorities to expel asylum seekers at the southern border without due process. Over 2 million people have been blocked from applying for asylum in the U.S. since March 2020, in violation of international law.

