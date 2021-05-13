Gaza Death Toll Soars Amid Israeli Airstrikes as Israeli Troops Mass for Ground Invasion

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The death toll in Gaza has reached at least 83 as Israel’s aerial bombardment of the besieged territory enters a fourth day. The dead include at least 17 children. At least 480 Palestinians have been injured. On Wednesday, Israel leveled one of the tallest buildings in Gaza City, a 14-story high-rise that housed several local media outlets as well as residential units.

It was the third Gaza high-rise destroyed this week by Israel. Israel is now amassing ground troops near Gaza for a possible invasion as many Palestinians are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Israel claims to have killed several top Hamas commanders. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel has reached seven as Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups continue to fire hundreds of rockets into Israel. Israel is reportedly rejecting calls for an immediate ceasefire.

US Blocks UN Resolution on Israel-Palestine as Biden Asserts Israel’s “Right to Defend Itself”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said Israel had a right to defend itself, while Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin reiterated “ironclad” U.S. support for Israel. The U.S. provides $3.8 billion in annual military funding to Israel. This is Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We strongly condemn the rocket attacks coming out of Gaza that are targeting innocent Israeli civilians. And Israel has a right to defend itself. Palestinians have a right to live in safety and security.”

At the United Nations, the United States has blocked the Security Council from issuing a resolution about the crisis.

