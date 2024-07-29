Gaza: Israeli Strike on School Kills 30 Palestinians, Injures Over 100

HAVANA TIMES – An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians on Saturday and injured over 100 more. Thousands of Palestinians had been seeking shelter at the school in Deir al-Balah. Many of the victims were children. Survivors decried the Israeli attack.

Umm Ahmed Hamdia: “Since November, we are here, nothing happened. Today they targeted us with missiles. We don’t know where to go. There is no safe place. They tell us, ‘Go east,’ then west. We don’t know where to go. The schools are not safe, the tents are not safe, and the houses are not safe. Where should we go? I’m going to sit in the middle of the street.”

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis killed 10 people, including a 4-month-old baby girl.

