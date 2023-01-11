German Police Evict Climate Activists

protecting abandoned town from mining plans

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – German police have started violently evicting climate activists in the western village of Lützerath. Hundreds of activists have been occupying the deserted town for months to prevent the area from being mined for lignite, a highly polluting type of coal. Germany has increasingly turned to coal, blaming the loss of Russian gas and oil following its invasion of Ukraine. Protesters say they are prepared to risk their lives and are calling for activists from around the country and the world to join their resistance.

Marlene Berger: “Yes, we believe that we can hold out for several weeks, six weeks. We also believe that if there are a lot of us in the council and around the council and also in all the cities where there are a lot of demos and actions announced, that we can still change this. So, if enough people say, ‘Hey, this can’t be happening, that in 2023 we’re going to destroy another village for lignite,’ we can still prevent it.”

