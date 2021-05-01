Germany Court Sides with Youth Climate Activists

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Germany’s highest court has ruled the government must expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in order to protect future generations. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by a group of youth climate activists, including Sophie Backsen.

Sophie Backsen: “We are super happy and relieved after the court’s decision. The decision is a huge success for us young people. It has become clear that parts of the climate protection law do not correspond with our constitutional rights. Effective climate protection has to be implemented now, and not in 10 years’ time, when it will be too late.”