Global Climate Strike Demands Justice, an End to Fossil Fuels as Climate Week Kicks Off

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Climate Week has kicked off in New York, coinciding with the start of the U.N. General Assembly. On Friday, protesters took to the streets around the world to launch the Global Climate Strike ahead of the U.N. meetings. This is 16-year-old Lena Goings, an organizer with Fridays for Future in New York.

Lena Goings: “Since Climate Week is coming up, we really want to keep our message on top of mind for everyone who’s attending. We want to make sure that people are remembering justice, equity and ending the era of fossil fuels. We cannot beat around the bush with this. We have to make sure that we are prioritizing real solutions, prioritizing communities.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.