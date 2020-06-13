Graves on Copacabana Beach Mark 40,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Brazil

HAVANA TIMES – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America have topped 1.5 million.

In Brazil, critics of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic dug 100 graves and placed black crosses in the sand of Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in a tribute to the more than 40,000 Brazilians who have died of the coronavirus.

Brazil has become an epicenter of the pandemic in the Global South with over 802,000 confirmed cases — the world’s worst-hit country after the United States.