Latin America News 

Graves on Copacabana Beach Mark 40,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Brazil

0 Comments
By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America have topped 1.5 million.

In Brazil, critics of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic dug 100 graves and placed black crosses in the sand of Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in a tribute to the more than 40,000 Brazilians who have died of the coronavirus.

Brazil has become an epicenter of the pandemic in the Global South with over 802,000 confirmed cases — the world’s worst-hit country after the United States.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

View of Caracas

View of Caracas
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

A View of Caracas, Venezuela in 2016.  By Yordanka Caridad.  Camera: Nikon D80

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]