Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage Despite Pushback from Orthodox Church

The celebration.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Greece has become the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage. It’s the 16th EU country to legislate marriage equality. The measure, which passed a parliamentary vote Thursday despite opposition from the powerful Orthodox Church, also grants same-sex couples equal parental rights, including the right to adopt. Members of Greece’s LGBTQ communities gathered to celebrate the historic victory.

Michalis Bourtzis: “I am very happy. As someone who grew up in the countryside, this is a dream I have waited for for many years, just like all of us. Literally, I am at a loss for words. I am no longer a second-class citizen. We had the same obligations, but now we also have more of the same rights.”

