Greek Evros Wildfire Largest Ever Recorded in EU

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Greece, firefighters are battling a massive wildfire in the northeast Evros region for the 12th straight day. The blaze has destroyed an area greater than New York City, in what has become the largest-ever recorded wildfire in the European Union. Greek officials said the fire was “still out of control” around the Dadia national park. This is the head of conservation at WWF Greece.

Panagiota Maragou: “Because of its very high biodiversity, the national park of Dadia was one of the most important protected areas in Greece and also in Europe, perhaps also on the international scale. And at the moment, at least 30% of the park has been lost to fire.”

