Greta Thunberg Leads Call for End to Fossil Fuel Extraction
By Democracy Now
HAVANA TIMES – Scores of prominent environmentalists have signed an open letter demanding a halt to all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, and an immediate end to all fossil fuel subsidies. They’re also calling on member states of the International Criminal Court to make “ecocide” an international crime. The letter was co-authored by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who says world leaders need to face the climate emergency.
Greta Thunberg: “We need to see it as, above all, an existential crisis. And as long as it’s not being treated as a crisis, we can have as many of these climate change negotiations and talks, conferences as possible; it won’t change a thing.”