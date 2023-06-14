Greta Thunberg Warns Global Climate Decisions at COP28 Could Be “Death Sentence” for Humanity

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Climate activists in Germany also held Stop EACOP protests in Bonn, where they gathered for a COP28 preparatory conference. On Tuesday, the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who recently graduated from high school, spoke at the conference.

Greta Thunberg: “It is what we decide now that will define the rest of humanity’s future. And whether we choose to do that or not, if we don’t, it will be a death sentence to countless of people. And it is already a death sentence to countless of people living on the frontlines of the climate crisis today.”