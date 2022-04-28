Guantánamo’s Youngest Prisoner Cleared for Release 20 Years After He Was Jailed Without Charges

Hassan bin Attash

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The US government has cleared Guantánamo’s youngest prisoner for release. Hassan bin Attash has been jailed by the US for the last 20 years, even though has never been charged with a crime. He was just 17 years old when he was captured in Karachi by Pakistani security services in 2002 and turned over to the United States. Attorneys say Attash was tortured by the US and its allies for up to 12 hours a day over a two-year period, including at a CIA dark site. The Biden administration says Attash will remain at the Guantánamo Bay prison while it tries to find a country willing to offer him rehabilitation.

