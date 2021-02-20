Guatemala Protests to End Violence Against Indigenous Communities

By Democracy Now

Image Credit: Twitter: @GtCodeca

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala City, thousands took to the streets Thursday in a protest led by Indigenous leaders. They denounced years of state violence against Indigenous communities. Protesters are also demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei. This is former presidential candidate and Indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera speaking to the crowd.

Thelma Cabrera: “The worst pandemic that exists in Guatemala is corruption. It’s the theft that operates in the three branches of government of this colonial state, this nation-state. … Today we showed them that we are here and stronger than ever.”

