Guatemalans Demand President Resign

Amid budget cuts and devastating aftermath of 2 hurricanes. Congress set on fire.

Image Credit: Courtesy: Sonny Figueroa

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Guatemala City this weekend to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei. The outcry comes amid growing anger over recent proposed budget cuts to education, health, and anti-hunger and malnutrition programs, while bolstering the personal stipends of members of Congress.

This comes as hundreds of thousands were displaced by back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota, and as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis.

Hundreds of protesters broke into the congressional building and partially set it on fire Saturday, while others were tear-gassed by police as they peacefully protested in front of the National Palace. Dozens of people were also beaten by police and arrested, including journalists.

Read more international news here on Havana Times.