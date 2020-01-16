Latin America News 

Guatemala’s New President Severs Relations with Venezuela

0 Comments
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. Photo: EFE

HAVANA TIMES – Guatemala’s new President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday announced the rupture of his country’s diplomatic relations with Venezuela, reported dpa news.

“We have given orders to the foreign minister that the only person who remains at the embassy in Venezuela return home, and we are definitively breaking off the relations with the Venezuelan government,” the national news agency AGN quoted the president as saying.

The crisis in Venezuela is “a subject that worries the entire continent,” Giammattei said after holding talks with the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

Giammattei, a conservative former prisons director, was sworn in on Tuesday after winning a second election round in August.

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a second term in a contested election in 2018. He has presided over a massive economic crisis that has driven millions of Venezuelans to flee abroad.

Most Latin American countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader. Venezuela no longer has diplomatic relations with several countries, including the United States, Colombia and Paraguay.

Guaido sent a delegation to Giammattei’s swearing-in ceremony. In October, Venezuela had barred Giammattei from visiting the country to invite Guaido to the event.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Havana’s Capitolio Building.  By William Ross (USA).  Camera: iPhone 11 Pro Max

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]