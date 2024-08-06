Gunmen and Farmers Attack Indigenous People in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, a group of armed assailants and farmers over the weekend attacked Indigenous communities that had reclaimed stolen land in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The violent rampage left at least 10 Guaraní and Kaiowá people injured as the attackers fired gunshots, rubber bullets and set ablaze tents that had been placed by Indigenous people on their land. More Brazilian authorities have been deployed to the region in response, while prosecutors consider opening a criminal investigation. Similar attacks against Indigenous communities in Mato Grosso do Sul, near the Brazilian Amazon, have been on the rise as farmers and others exploit land to plant soy for export or raise cattle to produce beef.

