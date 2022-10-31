Haitian Journalist Killed by Police as Press Faces Mounting Challenges

Romelo Vilsaint Photo: @michaelcdeibert

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Haiti, witnesses say journalist Romelo Vilsaint was killed by police fire Sunday after reporters gathered at a police station to demand the release of one of their detained colleagues. Last week, Haiti’s largest newspaper Le Nouvelliste said it was suspending publication of its print edition due to “serious security problems” affecting production and distribution. Last week, Le Nouvelliste reporter Roberson Alphonse survived a shooting attack.

Read more news here on Havana Times