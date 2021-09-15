Haitian Prime Minister Fires Prosecutor After He Seeks to Charge Henry in Killing of Jovenel Moïse
HAVANA TIMES – In Haiti, a political crisis is deepening after Prime Minister Ariel Henry fired the country’s top public prosecutor, hours after the prosecutor said he was seeking charges against Prime Minister Henry over the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said Henry had communicated with a key suspect on the night Moïse was killed.
Meanwhile, many Haitians are still struggling to recover from the devastation brought by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck one month ago.
Webson Similien: “As you can observe, we haven’t received help from anyone. My house is destroyed. We haven’t received help. People who live here are helping us to rebuild this church.”