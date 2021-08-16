Haiti’s Earthquake Death Toll Soars to 1,300

as Tropical Storm Grace barrels toward the stricken Island

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Haiti, the death toll from Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has reached nearly 1,300, with thousands more injured, as search and rescue operations continue. Hundreds of homes were flattened, and hospitals were overwhelmed with trauma patients, with much of the damage in and around the southwestern city of Les Cayes. Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency Saturday. Henry also called for international aid to be controlled by Haiti, not foreign actors.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry: “In this crisis, we want more appropriate responses than those we received after the 2010 earthquake. All aid that will come from outside the country must go through Civil Protection.”

Saturday’s quake came a month after Haiti was plunged further into political turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and as many Haitians are still recovering from 2010’s devastating earthquake. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace is hurtling toward Haiti, threatening to bring more destruction with flooding and mudslides.

