Haiti’s President Shot Dead at His Home

Jovenel Moise and his wife Martine. Screenshot CNN

HAVANA TIMES – The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, 53, was assassinated after an attack on his home early Wednesday, his wife, Martine, was wounded.

The ongoing political conflict in the Caribbean nation that shares Hispaniola Island with the Dominican Republic takes a new turn.

Security is heavy in many streets of the capital Port-au-Prince on Wednesday morning.

As could be expected, leaders around the world denounced the killing and expressed solidarity with the Haitian people.

Who will take over?

CNN posed the question to Jean Wilner Morin, the president of the national association of Haitian judges. He said “the answer isn’t immediately clear.”

Wilner told CNN that the line of presidential succession in Haiti was complicated “because normally the President of the Supreme Court would be next in line, but he recently died after contracting Covid-19.”

Morin added, that for the acting prime minister Claude Joseph to take over as president, he would first have to be approved by Haiti’s parliament. However, he noted that since recent elections were not held the parliament is “effectively defunct”.

Al Jazeera recalled that Moise has ruled Haiti by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections.

Meanwhile, acting PM Claude Joseph said he was in charge of the country and urged calm, calling on the police and army to ensure security.

While the uncertainty persists, the Dominican Republic ordered the closing of its border with Haiti, effective immediately.

Soldiers patrol in Petion Ville, the neighborhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, and First Lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Read more news on Havana Times.