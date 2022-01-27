Havana, Cuba Weather for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Cold weekend

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Some isolated showers are expected this Thursday as a result of the proximity of a trough in southern Florida, whose convective clouds could affect part of western Cuba. The next cold front will arrive on Saturday, causing rains and a quite notable drop in temperatures.

The days will be cool, especially on Saturday and Sunday, when there will also be some showers and rains in Havana. The winds will be mainly from the north and northeast, with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h, and will turn from the southeast starting Monday, with speeds below 25 km/h. The humidity will range between 40 and 80%. The high temperatures will range between 17 and 26°C (63 and 79 F), and the lows will be between 14 and 21°C (57 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26°C (79 F).

