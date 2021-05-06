Havana, Cuba Weather for May 6-12

It will be a hot week

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The days have remained very hot, under the influence of high pressures and intense solar radiation. For the next few days these meteorological conditions are expected to continue. On Saturday a weak cold front will approach western Cuba, causing some showers over the weekend in the Cuban capital.

For this forecast period some isolated rains are forecast for the weekend. The days will be hot, with humidity fluctuating between 60 and 90%. The winds will be from the east between weak and moderate, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h and some gusts of up to 30 km/h.

The high temperatures will hit 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F), and the lows between 22 and 24° C (72 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

