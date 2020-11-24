Havana Hunger Strike in Day Six, Health Deteriorates

Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, Cuban artist and opposition activist, has been on a hunger and thirst strike for six days in Havana. Photo: Katherine Bisquet, Movimiento San Isidro / EFE

HAVANA TIMES – Hunger strikers from the San Isidro Movement continue to deteriorate at their headquarters in Havana. Luis Manuel Otero and Maykel Castillo have not drunk water since November 18th. They are very weak and have started to urinate blood. Multiple organ dysfunction could ensue at any moment. Other people in the Movement are only on hunger strike and so far are stable.

Although the Movement is not closed to dialogue, the government shows no signs of wanting to fix the situation. State Security prevents the arrival of the international press and people from the Catholic Church. Even so, the news of the strike is already traveling the world.

In Cuba, social networks reflect great solidarity with the courage of these determined men and women.

The San Isidro Movement is a group made up of artists, writers, art historians, journalists, and like-minded people who identify with freedom. Among their many ways of expressing themselves, they use the body as a work tool. The Movement continues to demand the release of rapper Denis Solís, tried in a summary trial and sentenced to eight months in prison, for a fabricated cause.

Watch this video made in solidarity with the jailed rap artist and the San Isidro Movement.

Read more news from Cuba here on Havana Times.