Havana Weather for April 1-7

Temperatures to drop sharply on Friday

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – A very marked influence of high pressures has remained over Cuba, with a very warm flow from the southeast and few clouds. These hot conditions will persist until Friday. Then a cold front will enter the northwestern coast of Cuban territory, producing a significant drop in temperatures. The front will continue its movement south, but the cooler days will persist until next week.

Thursday will be mostly clear but that will change on Friday, when there will be some rains through Sunday. Once the cold front enters winds will blow from the north and northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h, and gusts up to 35 km/h. The relative humidity will experience a slight rise, reaching 95%. High temperatures will range between 25 and 33° C (77 and 91 F), and lows between 19 and 22° C (66 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

