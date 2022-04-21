Havana Weather for April 21-27

Beats walking. Photo by Juan Suarez

Little variation in weather conditions this week

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A slightly variable flow from the east and southeast prevails over the Caribbean, which maintains clear skies over most of the region. Little change in weather conditions is expected over the next few days, with very hot weather, isolated cloudiness and a regime of easterly trade winds.

For this week the days will be hot, with isolated clouds and a low probability of rain. The winds will be weak and from the east, between 10 and 20 km/h. Relative humidity will be between 50 and 90%, slightly higher at sunset. The high temperatures will be at 30 and 31°C (86 and 88 F), and the lows will rise slightly, at 23 and 24°C (73 and 74 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

