Havana Weather for April 23-29

The very hot days will continue…

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The days will continue to be hot, especially during the first half of the forecast period, when a flow of winds from the south will be affecting the Cuban capital and the entire western region. There will be some strong gusts of up to 40 km/h, especially in the afternoons.

Starting the weekend, rain will be experienced in the afternoons, associated with the convective activity.

The humidity will range between 50 and 80%. The high temperatures will be at 34 and 35° C (93 and 95 F) and the lows around 25° C (77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Meteorological conditions:

During the last days, the humidity in the atmosphere has been gradually increasing, which has caused some rains in some areas of the western region of Cuba, however, these have not affected Havana. The days will continue to be very hot and the winds will be somewhat intense in the afternoons, with the southern flow dominating.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, April 22

Thursday, April 23, max 34° C (93 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy, somewhat intense winds

Friday, April 24, max 35° C (95 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday, April 25, max 35° C (95 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday, April 26, max 34° C (93 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Isolated showers

Monday, April 27, max 34° C (93 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers

Tuesday, April 28, max 34° C (93 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers

Wednesday, April 29, max 35° C (95 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy