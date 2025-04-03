Havana Weather for April 3-9

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

Warm Days and Scattered Rainfall

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban territory remains under the influence of oceanic high-pressure systems, positioned over the central Atlantic Ocean, bringing east to southeast winds. This situation leads to an increase in humidity up to the lower layers of the troposphere, which, combined with afternoon instability driven by the day’s intense heating, caused some rainfall in the interior and southern areas of Havana over the past 24 hours.

In the coming days, most of the capital will experience clear skies in the morning, becoming partly cloudy by late morning. In the afternoons, cloudiness will increase over inland areas with isolated showers and rain. Winds will come from the east at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from a minimum of 70% to a maximum of 95%. High temperatures will be between 27 and 32ºC (81 to 90°F), and lows between 19 and 23ºC (66 to 73°F). The sea surface temperature will be 27ºC (81°F).

