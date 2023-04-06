Havana Weather for April 6-12

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Trade winds over Cuba with moderate intensity…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A shallow ridge in the Atlantic continues to impose a trade wind regime throughout the Gulf of Mexico basin. These conditions will continue through the western Gulf waters today ahead of the arrival of the next cold front. The front is expected to move into the far northwestern gulf this afternoon and come to rest, where it will meander through Friday. The front will weaken and dissipate on Saturday night.

For the forecast, the pressure gradient between high pressure to the west of the Atlantic and low pressure over northern Colombia will maintain moderate to strong winds in the central and SW portions of the Caribbean through Thursday night. Moderate winds from the northeast to the east with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h will prevail over Cuba from tonight until Friday, which will decrease their intensity during the weekend. The relative humidity will be between 70% and 90%. The High temperatures will be between 27 and 31ºC (81 and 88 F) and the Lows between 19 and 21ºC (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

