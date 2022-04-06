Havana Weather for April 7-13

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Dry except for Friday

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A system of low surface pressures centered to the northeast of Mexico maintains a flow from the south over the Gulf of Mexico that also affects the entire western region of Cuba. This flow will be causing a lot of heat, low humidity, and little chance of rain. However, on Friday morning a new cold front will approach western Cuba, and it will be moving slowly over the island during the weekend, causing a change in weather in the West.

Thursday will be very warm and from Friday temperatures will drop and there will be some light showers in Havana. Winds will come from the south, north and northeast this week, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. Humidity will remain low, although it will increase slightly towards the weekend, with values ​​between 50 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 25 and 34°C (77 and 93 F), and the lows will range between 19 and 23°C (66 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26°C (79 F).

Read more news on Havana Times